BJP’s missing midfielders in poll-bound states

If the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram are compared with a football match, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have to worry about the missing playmakers, the midfielders, who set up the game for the strikers to finish. As is true for football, the accolades go to the strikers, but the coaches and strategists know that the midfielders are the true playmakers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indisputably the lead striker for the BJP. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is another striker, who toils hard to fall back in the midfield to strengthen the weak flanks. When opponents are weak, the BJP pulverises its rivals, with Modi and Shah making it a one-sided match.

Gujarat is a good example of this one-sided match where Modi is enough to win the BJP the assembly elections. Modi’s almost 13 years as Chief Minister has created enormous goodwill for the BJP that it does not matter if the party is having its third Chief Minister since 2014.

The Gujarat experiment of replacing seasoned leaders with young faces is arguably at the core of BJP’s vision for next 10 years. This ‘Gujarat model’ has worked in the smaller states of Uttarakhand, Goa, and Tripura where BJP won the polls with relatively new faces. However, when applied in Karnataka, it backfired despite Modi’s electioneering blitzkrieg, and Shah pulling all stops.

In the poll-bound states, the BJP risks leaving the midfield in the hands of the leaders who are yet to prove their mettle. For more than a decade now the electoral turfs of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan were nursed for the BJP by towering state leaders — Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh, and Vasundhara Raje respectively. But the BJP seemingly wants to look beyond them, as part of the leadership transition strategy.

With Chouhan missing out from the first three lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, while Union Ministers and Lok Sabha MPs have joined the electoral fray, the incumbent Chief Minister has his chin down with the BJP central leadership sending a message that Chouhan is not the only contender for the chief minister’s post if BJP wins the elections. Beyond Chouhan, the BJP has Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste — all influential leaders in different regions across the state, but lack Chouhan’s across-the-state appeal.