BJP playing for high stakes in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are already holding political rallies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ahead of others in releasing the list of its candidates in Madhya Pradesh. The inclusion of sitting MPs, ministers, and central party functionaries in this list has been read by some political observers as a sign of the BJP’s nervousness in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. That is a naïve conclusion. Rather it is a sign of election preparation to ensure that the BJP does not have to repeat the defections from the Congress as it had to do in 2018 to come to power. This time around it is trying to ensure a clear majority from the start.