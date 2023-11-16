BJP’s toxic plume of communal polarisation

‘Sarhadon par bahut tanaav hai kya?/ Zara pata karo, chunaav hai kya?’ (There’s tension on the borders / Just check, is there an election on?)

The late Rahat Indori’s famous couplet comes to mind as the election campaign covering five states draws to a close. In ‘New India’, speeches spewing hate against minorities are a constant, with not even a ‘humanitarian pause’ for relief. But like in Diwali, the ‘fireworks’ set off during election season (which lasts much longer than any festival), take the already polluted atmosphere to new levels of toxicity.

This season has been no different. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned Chhattisgarh’s voters that a vote for the state’s only Muslim Congress MLA Mohammed Akbar would result in “Akbars” proliferating, and an ex-BJP MLA exhorted Rajasthan’s voters to “root out” gurudwaras which were spreading like “open sores’’. His clarification that he had meant to say masjid-madarsas instead of gurudwaras, hardly diminished his offence. Yogi Adityanath juxtaposed Akbar the Great not only with his rival Maharana Pratap, but also with Chhatrapati Shivaji, Lord Ram, and Lord Krishna.

These were secondary players; the ones right at the top were no less. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s government of being involved in “lynching Chhattisgarh’s son Bhuneshwar Sahu” for “appeasement”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held “vote bank politics” responsible for the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Muslims. “What did the Congress party do during Kanhaiya’s killing?” he asked.

A strange question from the Prime Minister, given that he would have surely known that the Rajasthan Police arrested the killers within hours of the killing. As Union Home Minister, Shah too must have known not only that the Chhattisgarh Police arrested 11 Muslims for the riot in which Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed, but also that a Muslim father and son were killed in revenge for Sahu’s murder. Yet, the Home Minister didn’t see fit to mention these two victims.

The BJP’s choice of Ishwar Sahu, who has no political background, as a candidate from the constituency where his son Bhuneshwar was killed, is revealing. Similarly, the choice of Vijay Sharma, a 2021 riot accused, against Chhattisgarh’s only Muslim MLA sends its own message. Remember the choice of Malegaon bomb blast accused Pragya Thakur from Bhopal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls? Modi described her candidature as “an answer to the Congress that had defamed a 5,000-year-old civilisation as terrorist.”

The BJP has always accused the Congress of practising “vote bank [meaning pro-Muslim] politics”. But in the just-concluded election campaign, this divisive theme shared the honours with another equally polarising motif: the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It was no coincidence that Ayodhya’s priests invited Modi to inaugurate the temple when the election campaign was at its peak.

Celebrating the Ram temple in Ayodhya as an achievement at some level also means condoning the unlawful demolition of the Babri masjid in 1992. Indeed, there’s lots in this campaign that echoes the BJP’s high-pitched Babri masjid-Ram mandir campaign of the 1980s. Even the words are the same. ‘Ram bhakts vs Ram virodhis’ is how Adityanath described these assembly elections. In those days, then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president L K Advani, whose rath yatra sparked off riots across India, projected Ram as a symbol of nationalism. The corollary to this was that a ‘Ram drohi’ was also a ‘desh drohi’. Two infamous slogans then were ‘Gaddaron ki kya pehchan? Babri masjid, Pakistan’ and ‘Yeh desh Hinduon ka, nahin kisike baap ka.’

Campaigning in Chhattisgarh last month, Sarma declared: “This country is a country of Hindus and will belong to Hindus.” A vote for the Congress, he said, acts like a `vitamin’’ to “Aurangzeb-log aur Babar-log, as is happening in Karnataka, where after the Congress victory, daily these people are carrying out attacks.”

Those dark days were behind us, we thought; but we’re right back to where we were. Muslims then were abused as “Babar ki aulad”; indeed, some victims of the 1992-1993 Mumbai riots made it a point to mention before the Srikrishna Commission of Inquiry that they were born in such-and-such place, and had nothing to do with Babar. Today, the reverse is happening; as a backlash perhaps, more and more Muslim youth in Maharashtra are identifying with Aurangzeb.

In 1989, a historic Bombay High Court judgment set aside the election of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Prabhoo and barred his party chief Bal Thackeray from voting or contesting elections for six years. Their offence? “Corrupt election practices.” Thackeray’s campaign speeches for Prabhoo had appealed to voters in the name of religion, and promoted feelings of enmity. In 1995, the Supreme Court upheld the judgment.

That judgment is history now. Is the Election Commission of India history too?

(Jyoti Punwani is a senior journalist.)

