<p>One April night in Delhi, 23-year-old Ruqyya was pulled from her hostel bed and sequestered by her family. Her offence: loving Ram Kripal, 31, a Hindu to her Muslim, a man she had never seen and could not see, as both are blind. Defiant, the lovers asked the Delhi High Court to protect the right their kin condemned: to love each other.</p>.<p>In New York, David, 40, an American Jew, asks his Palestinian-American wife, Layla, 36, “Will your grandmother be there to receive us in Jerusalem?” “I don’t know,” she says, “It’s been a month. Her telephone line has gone quiet again.”</p>.<p>Mixed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/couples">couples</a> are not merely social controversies, political symbols, or romantic exceptions. They are early witnesses to the emotional skills necessary for modern intimacy: translation, negotiation, ambiguity, and the ability to stay connected without insisting on sameness. </p>.The perfect lover, on demand.<p>From Singapore to South Africa, from Uruguay to Ukraine, intimacy is increasingly mixed – across race, ethnicity, religion, caste, and nationality – even as the world grows more anxious about borders. In the United States, one in five newlyweds marries across race or ethnicity, seven times the rate in 1967, when Loving v. Virginia voided anti-miscegenation law.</p>.<p>But the backlash tells another story. Multicultural couples have become lightning rods for a society’s anxieties about demography, contamination, and belonging. In India, where caste and faith remain emotionally charged, interreligious marriage remains rare and, when visible, politically combustible. </p><p>Uttar Pradesh’s 2020 ‘love jihad’ ordinance criminalises conversion for marriage without advance notice to a magistrate. But neutral-sounding laws do not guarantee neutral enforcement: of the 14 cases filed, 13 involved Hindu women allegedly converted to Islam. </p><p>Among the Indian-American diaspora, endogamy remains high with 86 per cent marrying within the community; some forms of their mixing are celebrated as cosmopolitan – 12 per cent interracial, 2 per cent cross-national – while others, such as a Dalit-Brahmin union, are treated as transgressions. The question is never whether differences exist, but which differences a society permits to matter.</p>.<p>Many societies remain deeply invested in controlling whom people may love. The more formidable constraints are not only those that forbid love, but those that render certain kinds of love unthinkable.</p>.<p>Science polices differences too. Most couples’ research draws from a narrow slice: American, educated, middle-class, and largely white. The result? The models driving marriage education, couples therapy, and a multi-billion-dollar self-help industry are built on small samples, then exported as if love worked the same everywhere. </p><p>Call it colour-blindness – the insistence on not seeing colour, faith, caste, or nation. But not seeing difference is not neutrality; it is a refusal of perception. Mixed couples expose this blindness because they cannot afford the fantasy of sameness.</p>.Spike in premarital counselling.<p>Under pressure, mixed couples often learn early what other couples are allowed to postpone. Love isn’t something found; it is built. Their relationships become laboratories in striving for the seven habits modern love requires: They articulate early what others leave implicit. </p><p>Unable to rely on assumed sameness, they explain their families; manage differing assumptions about gender, obligation, boundaries, money, food, ritual, children, and future living arrangements. They learn that even a wedding menu or a child’s name can become a battlefield. </p><p>They translate. Each partner becomes a guide to a world the other did not grow up in – its idioms, its silences, its inheritances. They build a third space. Intimacy is not found but co-authored – an emotional home neither partner inherited, but one that requires that both must furnish. </p><p>They exercise a double vision. They see both the person and the larger structures of power and history that enter with the person, without reducing the partner to a stand-in for a category or grievance. The partner is not a mirror but a door to another world. They tolerate ambiguity and divided loyalties. They protect differences without weaponising them. They remain different, together.</p>.<p>A sceptic will say mixed couples are self-selected. But selection explains who shows up, not what they learn. Some studies suggest that certain mixed couples face a higher divorce risk. But that reading is lazy; they carry differences that families, laws, communities, and even therapists may fail to help them metabolise.</p>.<p>It is one of modern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/love">love</a>’s paradoxes: mixed couples are rising precisely as identity hardens. Their love stands trial before older collective forces. An Indian and Indian-American couple may find themselves arguing over in-laws, gender roles, and sex. As education expands, migration reshapes households, and identities grow more layered, more people are living across inherited lines.</p>.<p>“Choose him, and you lose us,” Ruqyya’s father said, in open court. Denied one form of perception, Ruqyya and Ram Kripal exercised another that millions still refuse to use. Love does not transcend identity; it engages it. Multicultural couples hold differences without either partner’s erasure. That is not only a romantic skill; it is also a civic skill that a fraying public will need.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is an international psychologist, former professor, and writer on culture, cosmopolitanism, and global affairs.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>