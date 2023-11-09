Blinken’s Mideast shuttle diplomacy is just political theater

By Andreas Kluth

Not since Henry Kissinger in 1974 has a US secretary of state shuttled as frenetically around the Middle East as Antony Blinken does these days.

Here, in no particular order, is a partial list of Blinken’s stops in the region since Hamas went on its sadistic rampage on Oct. 7: Tel Aviv (multiple times), Cairo, Amman, Ankara, Doha, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Ramallah and Baghdad.

But whereas Kissinger’s month-long “shuttle diplomacy” (the phrase was coined for him) following the Yom Kippur War disentangled Israel from its Arab enemies and projected the sway of the American superpower during the Cold War, Blinken’s peregrinations are sending a different message. It’s one of US foreign policy as a performative and feckless exercise in awkward photo ops — diplomatic kabuki without noticeable results.

Neither Blinken nor his boss, President Joe Biden, can wholly and fairly be blamed for this poor showing. Kissinger had the benefit of intermediating between Israel and its enemies in Syria and Egypt, whereas Blinken can talk to Israel and third parties, but not Hamas.

And yet Biden and Blinken — who are as devoted to Israel’s security as any American leader in the 75 years since the Jewish state’s founding — keep looking ineffectual. Their overarching objective is to prevent the conflict from spreading in the region or even sparking a great-power war. The immediate goal, however, has been to demonstrate support for Israel while simultaneously restraining the Israelis from causing a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.

That catastrophe is now unfolding and getting worse by the day: The body count in Gaza already exceeds 10,000. This is why Blinken has been pleading for Israel to take “humanitarian pauses.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has simply ignored these demands, dropping tunnel-busting bombs on Gaza and hitting Hamas fighters and civilians alike. There’ll be no ceasefire until Hamas releases all hostages, Netanyahu said this week — at most “tactical, little pauses, an hour here, an hour there.”