BNSS falls short on systemic reforms in criminal justice system

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that in 2021 and 2020, chargesheets for 60 per cent of cases under the Indian Penal Code cases and 74 per cent of cases under Special and Local Laws were filed within this timeframe. Furthermore, data from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) shows that only 8.78 per cent of the criminal cases are pending at the charge framing stage. This data shows that delays in submitting chargesheets are not a major contributor to case pendency. Instead, the cause of 58 per cent of delays is attributed to difficulties in securing the presence of the accused, witnesses, or parties. This, however, is also only partly addressed by the BNSS.