Bonded over besan laddoo

If Punjabi and Konkani are to coexist in London, for the sake of conjugal harmony, there is an unspoken understanding that English will dominate and other languages will be sidelined, though both parents cannot resist the urge to teach Hindi and Konkani whenever possible. My brother, who is sailing in this boat, cannot resist the urge to teach Hindi to my niece and nephew. He has taught them to greet in Hindi ‘Namaste’ with folded hands. Our help over here was stunned when they wished her ‘Namaste’ upon meeting her. My brother’s chest swelled in pride upon seeing the fruit of his labour.