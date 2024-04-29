Bound by democratic duty

But I digress. Ever since the general elections were announced earlier this year, I could see Amma getting restless and reminiscent. She spoke of all the elections she had voted in, getting a voter ID, and everything until the last assembly election, when Congress won and Siddaramaiah became the CM. She was very hurt that the opposition was reduced to what it was in the 2019 general elections. “How can democracy survive without a credible opposition?”