How often has one come across the accepted maxim, “Boys will be boys,” or “Akhir mard hai” (after all, he is a man), to make light of the misdemeanours/offences committed by boys/men? Contrast this with whether the statement “After all, she is a woman” excuses or makes light of a woman’s capabilities.

For the past month, the whole country has been raging over what has been done to the young woman doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and baying for blood. To deflect from the criticism and save her seat and her government, Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has mooted the Aparajita Women and Child Bill 2024, which involves the death penalty for rapists.

Aparajita means unvanquished in many Indian languages, while Nirbhaya and Abhaya mean fearless. One can only speculate that the people who do these christenings have no idea about what those women suffered or what a girl child has to suffer from the time that she is born. This is more so in the Indian context where, as one knows, there are communities in which the girl is not even allowed to be born in the cruel act of female foeticide or killed through poisoning and strangulation, soon after birth.