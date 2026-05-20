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Bracing for an energy emergency

Bracing for an energy emergency

The call to cut oil and gas consumption and save foreign exchange is strategic, relatively easy to follow, and aligns with climate goals. Others could be replaced with stronger policy tools.
Bhamy V Shenoy
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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OpinionIn PerspectiveWest Asia

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