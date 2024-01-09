 Break free from GDP fixation

Ecological damages from biodiversity loss and habitat conversion are irreversible, emphasising the urgency of preventive measures. For example, it is estimated that more than 2.5 trillion trees have been cut down for human use in recent history. Although an estimated two billion acres of land (abandoned, reclaimable farmlands, etc.) are available for restoration across the globe, the deficit is still too huge, emphasising the need for innovative policies and measures to manage risks. The challenge is to safeguard remaining biodiversity and restore ecological balance.