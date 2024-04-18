Break the vicious cycle of domestic violence during pregnancy

Background

Untreated mental illness during the perinatal period poses a dual risk of adverse physical and emotional outcomes for both women and their developing foetuses or infants. Given these implications, our team attempted to test the impact of integrative therapies, including yoga-based techniques.

First of its kind in India, between 2019 and 2023, a randomised controlled trial (RCT) was carried out at Lok Nayak hospital in New Delhi. The study aimed to assess the impact of a Behavioural Intervention Package (BIP) during pregnancy on the quality of life, DV, maternal health, mental health, and coping strategies of pregnant women experiencing DV and attending antenatal clinic at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.

In total, 921 pregnant women underwent screening, with 243 randomly assigned to either the intervention or control group representing low educational and socioeconomic backgrounds, with an average age of 24 years. Around 65 per cent identified as Muslim, while 55 per cent were Hindus from other backward castes. Most of these women resided in joint family setups (79 per cent), homemakers (95 per cent), and had nearly monthly household incomes of less than Rs 10,000.

The BIP is a cognisant effort to empower pregnant women who have experienced DV by providing integrated psychosocial support to attain better physical and mental health. The BIP is based on five interdependent, critical components focused on (i). understanding the depth of the problem and assessing the need with empathy and rapport; (ii). analysing women's strengths and available resources (emotional, medical, and physical resources) for utilisation and navigating a better outcome; (iii). self-regulation mechanisms of the body's internal system through yoga-based methods (chanting, meditation, and exercise); (iv). individual counselling for effective communication and better interpersonal relations; and (v). developing better awareness and creating opportunities for alternative livelihoods.

The BIP was administered by trained clinical psychologists, public health experts, gynaecologists, anthropologists, and yoga experts. Each one-to-one session was conducted without the male partner or other family members being present. Over 28 weeks, 11 sessions with the women are to be undertaken, i.e., six weeks postnatal (after childbirth) to administer the intervention package.