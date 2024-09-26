Breaking free from stress

The more you have the more you covet, as the story of Yayati from the scriptures tells us. He traded his old age for his son Puru’s youth as he did not want his sensual enjoyment to end. But after hundreds of years he got disgusted with his way of life and took back his senility. He had realised that desires were endless. Why cannot we curtail our pursuits of excess consumption? We will then not be victims of stress when desires remain unfulfilled.