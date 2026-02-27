<p class="bodytext">I believe most of us recognise the feeling. You are sitting with someone you love at dinner, and they are talking, really talking, looking into your eyes. But your mind is somewhere else entirely, replaying something that happened yesterday or worrying about what is coming next week. When you finally tune back in, you realise you have missed it. You missed the conversation. The moment has passed, and you were not there in it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">That is the strange toll we pay for having minds like ours. We can time-travel, but we seem unable to stop. Marcus Aurelius, emperor of Rome and apparently a man with a lot on his mind, kept a private journal in which he grappled with this very issue. He wrote, “You have power over your own mind, not outside events.” The worries we rehearse at 3 am, the old arguments we reminisce about in the shower, the distress when driving about the opportunities you missed some years ago – all of it is not happening now. All of it resides in a mind that refuses to settle. Yet, now is the only place where anything is actually real.</p>.Logic proves what passion dreams .<p class="bodytext">Think about it. The past is just a memory, your brain’s best reconstruction of something that no longer exists. The future is imagination, a guess dressed up as certainty. The only moment where you are truly breathing, truly living, and truly ‘here’ is this one. That is what the Buddhist idea of mindfulness truly stresses. It is not about sitting cross-legged and feeling calm. It is about having the courage to stop running. To accept reality as it is, rather than constantly editing it in your mind. Most of us avoid the present moment because it requires us to face something, like asking us to actually feel things, to genuinely see people, to show up without hiding behind our phones, plans, or half-formed worries.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The philosopher Simone Weil said, “Attention is the rarest form of generosity.” And that true attention, which is really paying attention to another person, is one of the rarest gifts a human can give to another. Not advice. Not solutions. Just presence. I see you, and I am here. When was the last time someone offered you that? When was the last time you offered it to yourself?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Maybe that is where life truly begins. It does not start with big ideas or grand gestures. It is the quiet choice to return to the table. Return to have those conversations with the cup of coffee growing cold in your hands. To be present is just now. To live in the moment.</p>