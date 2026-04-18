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Breaking the algorithm

Breaking the algorithm

By the end of the trip, we knew who snored, who overpacked, who woke up at 5 am for no reason, and who needed to visit the washroom often and who shopped the most.
Sahana Prasad
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:17 IST
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:17 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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