<p>‘A group tour? Ah, no planning on food, transport etcetera. Just enjoy! But how would the other group members be? Friendly? Sour? Cynical? Or gregarious and outgoing who enjoyed every minute, joked and spread cheer?’ the mind meandered.</p>.<p>On the day of departure, I scanned through the other members, unconsciously classifying them into neat little categories, like a human version of a sorting algorithm.</p>.<p>“Ah yes,” I thought, “the serious uncle, the overly enthusiastic aunty who would probably probe into everyone’s personal details, the silent observer, and—oh no—the potential complainer.” I mentally prepared myself for dramatic sighs, arguments over window seats, and someone inevitably asking, “Is this included in the package?” every 10 minutes.</p>.<p>But as it turns out, my internal classification system deserved to be thrown out of the bus window. The “serious uncle”? Within an hour, he was cracking the funniest dad jokes, keeping the group warm, in spite of the cold outside.</p>.Solo in Scotland.<p>The “overly enthusiastic aunty”? She turned out to be an introvert, burying her nose in her mobile, earphones always on and showing zero interest in her co-passengers.</p>.<p>The “silent observer”? It turned out he was just conserving energy. By day two, he transformed into a walking Wikipedia—history, geography, random trivia—you name it. Need to know when the monument was built? Want to know what the locals eat for breakfast? Just say the word!</p>.<p>We also had a honeymooning couple, who I initially assumed would exist in their own romantic bubble, oblivious to the rest of us. They held hands, the husband adjusted his wife’s necklace and held her bag and accessories, clicked her pictures, got her breakfast and looked cute together.</p>.<p>But soon enough, they were helping everyone take pictures, offering to click group shots, holding the elders’ hands while climbing steps. Romance and maturity blended well.</p>.<p>And then there was the five-year-old. I had braced myself for tantrums, random crying, and emergency snack breaks every fifteen minutes. Instead, this tiny human was the most disciplined among all of us. Always on time, always cheerful, and somehow more patient than the adults. He proved worthy of the Japan visit, polite, silent and a perfect gentleman in the crowd!</p>.<p>And the “potential complainer”? Uh, where was this person? He was chivalrously offering his seat, fetching tea to the elderly and humming while dinner was served late. Of course, there were people who kept completely to themselves and people who knew everything about everyone!</p>.<p>By the end of the trip, we knew who snored, who overpacked, who woke up at 5 am for no reason, and who needed to visit the washroom often and who shopped the most.</p>.<p>So, group tours aren’t just about not worrying about logistics. They are about realising that the people you least expect can end up making the journey unforgettable. And my brain’s first impressions? About as reliable as a GPS in a no-network area!</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>