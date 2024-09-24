Breaking the cycle of abuse

Moving forward, a fundamental shift in mindset is needed. Firstly, women should be recognised as complete individuals rather than objects of attraction. This transformation must start at home and in schools, supported by counselling, media campaigns, and programmes that challenge traditional gender roles and promote equality. All organisations have a crucial role to play: they should communicate and enforce anti-harassment policies, offer regular training, and provide confidential reporting mechanisms for victims. Accessible victim support services, including legal and psychological aid, are essential. Research shows that safe reporting encourages early intervention. Leaders must model respectful behaviour, act decisively on incidents, and prioritise inclusivity and diversity, as studies indicate that diverse, inclusive environments experience lower rates of harassment.