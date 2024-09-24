Breaking the cycle of abuse

The recent brutal assault and murder of a Kolkata doctor, coupled with the Hema Committee’s findings, have sparked widespread shock and outrage across India. Understandably, the media, students, actors, and politicians are up in arms. However, the question remains: what needs to change to effect real change?
In 2012, the Nirbhaya case shook the nation, leading to similar protests and passionate debates in Parliament. Politicians unanimously agreed that crimes against women were abhorrent and must be stopped. Fast forward to 2024, and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports that the number of reported rape cases has increased from 24,923 in 2012 to 31,878. Despite the Justice Verma Committee’s critical reforms in 2013, which included amending criminal laws, empowering the police, expediting judicial processes, introducing sex education, and excluding candidates with sexual offences from political participation, these recommendations remain only partially implemented.
Yet, more than a decade later, these recommendations remain only partially implemented. Also, unfortunately, efforts such as fast-track courts and stricter penalties for sexual offences have had limited impact, with rising crime rates indicating their symbolic nature. Resistance to sex education from parents and educators, coupled with ongoing victim-blaming, has only precipitated the issue. Needless to say, effective prevention of sexual violence requires a better understanding of such crimes.
Feminist scholars argue that rape is an expression of power, a violent assertion of dominance and control, as seen in the Malayalam film industry scandal. While sexual gratification is a factor, the underlying motive is to dominate, humiliate, and exert control. This power dynamic manifests in the control of women’s bodies, autonomy, and freedom; social control through fear; and the humiliation of women by stripping them of their dignity and agency.
The incidents in Kolkata and the Malayalam film industry highlight a broader societal problem in India: systemic exploitation and normalisation of such behaviour. Women are objectified, coerced, and marginalised across various industries, rooted in deeply ingrained patriarchal norms. The male gaze reduces women to mere objects of desire, perpetuating stereotypes that emphasise women’s sexuality over their intellect or capabilities. Social Learning Theory suggests that individuals learn behaviours through observation and imitation, leading to harmful behaviours like sexual harassment and assault.
When men and boys are repeatedly exposed to media that objectifies women, they internalise these attitudes, leading to harmful behaviours like sexual harassment and assault. This normalisation of objectification contributes to a culture where violence against women is tolerated, if not outright accepted.
Moving forward, a fundamental shift in mindset is needed. Firstly, women should be recognised as complete individuals rather than objects of attraction. This transformation must start at home and in schools, supported by counselling, media campaigns, and programmes that challenge traditional gender roles and promote equality. All organisations have a crucial role to play: they should communicate and enforce anti-harassment policies, offer regular training, and provide confidential reporting mechanisms for victims. Accessible victim support services, including legal and psychological aid, are essential. Research shows that safe reporting encourages early intervention. Leaders must model respectful behaviour, act decisively on incidents, and prioritise inclusivity and diversity, as studies indicate that diverse, inclusive environments experience lower rates of harassment.
In addition, civil society and the public have important roles to play. Besides protests, advocacy campaigns can raise awareness about sexual harassment and push for stronger worker protections, pressuring industry bodies and governments to take concrete action. Support networks must be established to provide victims with safe spaces to share experiences and seek advice, which can be instrumental in helping them cope and take action. The public should demand transparency and accountability in handling sexual harassment cases through media and other public forums, ensuring that justice is served.
Lastly, governments must strengthen legal frameworks with robust laws to ensure swift and stringent punishment for the guilty. Without a multi-faceted approach involving individuals, organisations, governments, civil society, and the public, the cycle of abuse is bound to continue.
(The writer is professor and dean, Christ University, Bengaluru)