BRICS-11 shifts spotlight from West to rest

Two African countries, Nigeria and Egypt, have been invited as guest countries for the G20 summit in September. This explains the inclusion of Ethiopia in BRICS. Four countries on the list are from the Middle East North African (MENA) region, a region of colossal importance to India. India has been pursuing its Look West policy, focussed on MENA, with greater vigour in recent times. The region is India’s largest source of fossil fuels, and is also home to a large Indian diaspora and, therefore, a source of large forex remittances. Earlier this year, India and Egypt signed an agreement on a strategic partnership and Egypt bestowed its highest honour of the land — the Order of the Nile — on Prime Minister Modi. Moreover, the inclusion of the MENA countries brings all the major producers of oil and gas and the largest consumers and importers of oil and gas — China, and India — together.