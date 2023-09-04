BRICS’ Bandung moment

India may not have the financial resources at this time to match Chinese initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and the more recent ones like the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative. But India has considerable experience in working cooperatively in collective organisations like the NAM and G-77 which China, focused on bilateral diplomacy, does not have. Also, China has had land and maritime border disputes with almost all its East Asian and Southeast Asian neighbours, and now probably even with Russia. Chinese economic growth seems to be faltering. And tensions with the US and its Western allies may be harming its economic and political prospects. And it is most unlikely that most of the new BRICS entrants, like its old members, would be mere pawns of China.