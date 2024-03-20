Bridge governance gaps, revitalise ULBs

The severe fragmentation of governance across the ULBs, the parastatal agencies, and other departments has led to a complete absence of transparency and clear systematic processes. The state government can take two steps to resolve coordination issues between these institutions. Firstly, it can establish a coordination committee at the state level headed by the Chief Secretary of the State, where the commissioners of various institutions will be required to periodically meet to discuss cross-cutting issues. However, history shows that many coordination committees were created over the years without any success. In 2021, a committee was set up by the Chief Secretary to improve coordination among agencies that work on cross-cutting issues. While coordination meetings between the senior officials of the agencies may prove to be crucial, they are often futile because the message is lost in translation and when it is conveyed to those who actually oversee the implementation of projects on the ground.