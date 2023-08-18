Bridge the gap between record harvest and lingering hunger

The GHI evaluates four key factors: undernourishment, child malnourishment, child undernourishment, and child mortality rate. According to this report, 3% of our children suffer from ‘wasting,’ denoting skewed height-weight proportions, and a staggering 35% of Indian children suffer from ‘stunting,’ indicating a lower age-height ratio. Even after almost 30 years since the launch of the mid-day meal scheme, according to the available data, we significantly lag behind our goals; discrimination and corruption entrenched at the grassroots level worsen the situation. Reports of salt and roti being served as mid-day meals instead of the recommended nutritional standards, as per the PM Poshan scheme, of 450 Calories and 40 grams of protein for primary and 700 Calories and 20 grams of protein for upper primary classes, have resulted in a reporter being incarcerated for over a year.