Bridge the gap between rhetoric and action

One major concern is whether the rhetoric is followed up by real action. The performance of the current government leaves much to be desired. It has diluted or changed the existing environmental laws to pave the way for various so-called infrastructural projects. The clearance for the Char Dham road widening project in the Himalayan mountains is one such example, which goes against existing norms and warnings given by activists and scientists. In the previous manifesto, the BJP had promised a green bonus for the Himalayan region to facilitate the promotion of forests in those states. The government has done nothing to facilitate this promise.