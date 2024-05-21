Bridging spirituality and work

Let me cite an example. About two months ago, I got a message from my bank, saying it was a mandate by the Reserve Bank on India to register my locker on Stamp paper. I visited the bank at once and after some effort submitted the Stamp paper that cost me Rs 200. The clerk said that the requirement had been fulfilled. She did not offer any acknowledgement nor did I ask for any. Recently, I received another notification from the bank saying the locker was not registered. At the bank, they flatly denied having received the Stamp paper. The clerks had changed and I had no proof to say that the work had been done.