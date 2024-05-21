Bridging spirituality and work

I can well imagine the scepticism this idea will meet with. Spirituality, it is believed, is associated with other-worldly values and has little to do with everyday humdrum living. Where or how do the two meet?
However, if you are one who carries who you are and what you believe in, into your daily working life, you will create a bridge between spirituality and work. You will do your best to close the gap between your spiritual life and that which you do to make a living. You will treat the people you meet with patience, kindness and courtesy at all times.
These are spiritual qualities and they will be reflected in the work that is required of you. It will be but second nature to you to show efficiency and consideration.
It takes only a few moments reflection to realize that it is not possible to compartmentalize spirituality and work. They both form integral parts of one another.
Let me cite an example. About two months ago, I got a message from my bank, saying it was a mandate by the Reserve Bank on India to register my locker on Stamp paper. I visited the bank at once and after some effort submitted the Stamp paper that cost me Rs 200. The clerk said that the requirement had been fulfilled. She did not offer any acknowledgement nor did I ask for any. Recently, I received another notification from the bank saying the locker was not registered. At the bank, they flatly denied having received the Stamp paper. The clerks had changed and I had no proof to say that the work had been done.
The entire process was repeated and this time it cost me Rs 500. I felt that the bank had been grossly deficient in its duty. I had been denied the attention and courtesy I had deserved. To me, it represented not only lack of duty, but also an abysmal absence of spiritual awareness.
Our personalities are shaped by the values we uphold and often, it is your work place and the work you do that tells the world who you are --- trustworthy and true. In short, it is when there is a bridge between your spirituality and work that you are at your best.