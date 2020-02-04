Budget missed opportunity to reform amid global worries

It must be noted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget was comforting in that it did not try to do too many things. It offered a fairly accurate data set about the government, something that has been missing for quite some years. We were sort of flying blind. She raised fiscal deficit mostly to provide more money for capital investments and did not launch any major schemes to spend money that is best left in the pockets of the people from whom it is taxed. Her attempt to redraw the map of personal income tax is likely to be ignored by those who earn their income as salary. The Rs 40,000 crore drain she expects from her income tax purse will possibly be far less at the end of the year.

That is to say, essentially she left the Indian economy to find its growth drivers beyond the government’s activities. A fiscal policy that harms, no one. Much of the trouble for the Indian economy happens when policymakers write too many laws which please only themselves.

It could be a good bargain, but — and this is significant — Ms Sitharaman may have done better to have looked at the world around her and struck out more boldly on reforms. It is a strikingly opportune moment that India could have used for profit. Quite the reverse of the world order of 1991, when India was forced to make large scale changes under duress.

China is battling its biggest crisis in Coronavirus. An S&P Global Platts report has said a recession in the world economy is a clear possibility in 2020 and forecasts at least a 0.2 per cent dip in Q1 for the world economy with China’s growth rate expected to dip by almost a full percentage point. The US frankly does not care what happens to the rest of the world. It is trying to figure out whether impeachment or the Presidential elections will be more disruptive to its political structure. The EU is crazily divided on whether Brexit or China’s overtures to some of its members pose a bigger risk to its coherence. In 2008, when the US economy pulled the world into a tailspin, the central governors directed their combined financial heft to offer a bailout. This arsenal has run dry and the G20 meeting later this year in Saudi Arabia will find more than a desert facing policymakers, judging by current trends.

It is in this milieu that the India government has tabled its Union Budget in Parliament. Did it reckon with any of these choices? To go by the commentary finance ministers usually pepper their speeches with in the first ten minutes, there was no reference to any of these global developments. The cheery tone of the paragraphs offer practically no insights from abroad for the fifth largest economy of the world. One could, of course, argue that budget speeches of most major economies do not dwell on the world economy. But, while this is true, 2020 is a year that does not happen regularly for the world economy either.

The government has of course shown alacrity to pull in foreign capital through some of the measures it has announced, in fact, more than it has done for Indian companies. But there is little sense of a policy direction for the Indian economy otherwise. The offer of a reined in fiscal deficit and an accurate set of budget numbers is a useful beginning. But from there, the finance minister could have built up a patina of policies which the government will use to steer the economy to make it a bright star in a globally broken world. Not all of those policies need to do with offering tax sops or with additional expenditures. She has wisely refrained from announcing those. Yet the reason, why most commentators are not willing to cut Ms Sitharaman slack is that this was an opportunity the Indian government will not find itself with, every year. It should have been used.

(The writer is a business journalist and can be reached at s.bhattacharjee@ris.org.in)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)