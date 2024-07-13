Budgeting for green growth

Ignoring the transition towards green growth has negative economic consequences. The Reserve Bank of India’s May 2023 Report on Currency and Finance estimated that up to 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP is at risk by 2030 due to lost labour hours caused by extreme heat and humidity. The report also noted that India ranked seventh in the list of most affected countries in terms of climate vulnerability and climate disaster events, depressing the living standards of half of its population by 2050.