Bungalows and baan baths

About 65 years ago, the rooms of such mansions as we consider them today were poorly lit, the bathrooms were dark and always damp, and the ‘baan’ to provide boiling hot bathing water was an enormous iron or copper pot fitted into the external wall of a large bathroom. The water drawn from a well in the compound was carried and emptied into the baan, bucket after bucket. The task seemed never-ending, as in addition, another pot was kept by the side to store cold water. The heating process was initiated from the other side of the bathroom wall by a person who pushed logs of wood through a space designed for such and placed them beneath the ‘baan’, lit them, and attended the fire that filtered into the bathroom too, as it threw up flames around the pot while discarding ashes from embers below, simultaneously creating an amazing aroma of steaming water for our use, albeit with a sniff of smoke!