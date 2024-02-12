Burden of responsibility

‘No one can build you the bridge on which you, only you must cross the river of life”, a clarion call to take charge of yourself and undertake the great journey of life by the philosopher Nietzche. We are the fragile offspring of nature with life’s overwhelming travails and scintillating joys but still gifted with an indomitable will. Sometimes the mix is disproportionate but whatever the mix, it is all there and we are responsible for whatever there is. Life is the sum of choices, the priorities we list for ourselves springing from values dear to our heart and goals we set for ourselves in a finite world. The journey of life is often difficult where temptation is rife and we face difficult choices between good and bad and even a compulsion to choose between things equally good or bad. Nevertheless it is the human choice that shapes destiny and decides our fate. It is ethics that determine choices and suggest difficult priorities.