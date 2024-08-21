Burn more fuel to stop air travel cooking the planet

By David Fickling

Airlines aren’t always the best allies in the fight against climate change. But one place where they’re world leaders is in their fanatical drive to burn less petroleum.

Jet fuel typically comprises about a quarter of costs for most carriers. Anything that enables them to consume less of it raises profits and enhances their ability to outcompete rivals in the cutthroat battle to fill planes with passengers.

The efficiencies this has generated over the decades are genuinely astonishing. Modern aircraft can transport passengers twice the distance for the same fuel burn as planes in 1960.

Line up a fully laden Airbus SE A320neo or Boeing Co. 787 against an efficient hybrid car like Toyota Motor Corp.’s Prius with only one or two people in it, and in most cases the fuel consumption and carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometer are lower in the skies.

To tackle one of flying’s most insidious contributions to global warming, however, airlines may have to get more comfortable burning more kerosene.

That’s because the biggest way that aircraft engines are heating the planet comes not from the carbon dioxide they emit, but from the contrails that form as they fly.

Anyone who has stared at the sky near an airport would have seen the tracks of puffy white cloud that about 15 per cent of flights draw behind themselves. They’re most often created when planes fly through cold, humid regions of clear sky where water vapor is just on the verge of freezing.

Soot emitted from the engines provides the seed around which ice crystals can grow, creating a high-altitude cloud that in turn acts as a blanket preventing heat from escaping the Earth.

They might seem innocent, but those human-made cirrus clouds are responsible for more than half of the climate damage from aviation, and 2 per cent of all the warming that humans are causing.

What’s more, 80 per cent of them are caused by about one in 50 flights passing through so-called “ice supersaturated regions” or ISSRs, pockets of the sky particularly prone to contrail formation.

If we could forecast where those areas are and route aircraft to fly under, over or around them, we might occasionally burn a little more jet fuel — but we would vastly reduce the climate impact of aviation.