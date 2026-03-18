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By ending the two-child rule, Rajasthan shifts focus from control to rights

By ending the two-child rule, Rajasthan shifts focus from control to rights

But the move has largely found support from those who argue that political and democratic rights should not be linked to reproductive choices.
Rakhee Roytalukdar
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:52 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:52 IST
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RajasthanOpinionPanoramaPopulation controlreproductiontwo-child policy

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