By-two breaks

The tea shop owner, or the Chaiwala, as one would prefer to call him, was a subscriber to the popular Kannada daily “Praja Vani.” The tea shop served as our library! We never missed reading the daily, for free. But with so many at the coffee shop at a time, how would one be able to read the paper? We used to shuffle the pages and distribute them amongst us. While one is reading a page, another sitting by one’s side used to crane his neck to read the opposite page. Once they finished reading one side of a page, the paper was to be flipped so that they could read the other side of the page.