Camaraderie around Kamala

After my morning jog in the park, I decided to take a breather on one of the stone benches. On the next one, within earshot, were three elderly men who began talking animatedly about Kamala.

Indeed, the Kamala Harris, who most Indians are talking about, and who some claim as “our own”! My ears cocked up. The best news of late is about “our own Kamala” picked by Joe Biden as his vice-president in the US elections, declared the oldest looking man. She’s the first woman of black and Indian heritage, that too from “our Chennai”. Shouldn’t we all be proud of her, he affirmed, tapping his walking stick on the ground.

Flashing a set of loose teeth, the bald man with glasses nodded in agreement. “Ayyo, our Kamala, our blooming Lotus, will make every Indian and Tamilian proud. There are 1.2 million Indian voters and I will tell my 61 relatives in the US to vote for them”.

The third, a burly, grey-haired fellow stood up. Are you counting chickens before they’re hatched? With Trump and the Russians, you can’t be sure of a victory for Democrats, he asserted seriously. Besides, some Indian Americans are not in favour of Kamala; she’s too westernized and more Jamaican than Indian, he added.

The oldest gentleman, looking visibly agitated, piped up. Kamala and her sister Maya have Indian names okay, not Jamaican names. They have visited Madras often with their mother, listened to their grandfather’s stories and Kamala likes idlis. Her grandmother is my wife’s sister-in-law’s grandfather’s sister; I know the family.

Suppressing a yawn, the bald man interjected. Do you know Kamala once asked her aunt to break coconuts for good luck at a temple when she was in the fray for the Attorney-General’s election? God bless her, may our Lotus become POTUS someday.

The burly fellow jumped in. Does she know Bharatanatyam or to cook rice and sambar? So much for her Tamil roots, he chortled.

“Ayyo Kadavule,” didn’t you see a video of her making masala dosa with Mindy Kaling? the old man retaliated. Just then a fourth person panting for breath after his jog joined them and after learning the discussion revolved around Kamala, held forth.

Friends, why are you all getting so excited and emotional. First, Democrats have to win and after occupying the office of VP, let’s see how favourable they will be towards India especially immigration and H-1B visas. Our children are suffering with the new visa rules and unemployment. Saying so, he coaxed them to join him for coffee at the nearby Kamala Darshini.