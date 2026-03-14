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Can a French man be a 'civilisational Hindu'?

Can a French man be a 'civilisational Hindu'?

The Supreme Court censure of NCERT social science curriculum chair Michel Danino reflects a larger tension in contemporary India, where ideology is being presented as fact.
Devdutt Pattanaik
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:19 IST
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:19 IST
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