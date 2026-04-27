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Can AERB power India’s nuclear ambition?

Can AERB power India’s nuclear ambition?

The Board must sharpen expertise and build a safety culture, tuning oversight to the realities of a new nuclear era
A R Sundararajan
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:13 IST
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:13 IST
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