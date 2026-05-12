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Can austerity ease economic stress?

Can austerity ease economic stress?

The PM’s call for citizens to reduce consumption reframes economic resilience as a test of personal sacrifice.
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:32 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:32 IST
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