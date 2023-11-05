Can carbon tax be India’s silver bullet?

Coincidentally, a new non-tariff barrier has come up against our merchandise exports, too. The European Union has launched the world’s first system to impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imports (steel, cement, etc) to stop “more polluting foreign goods” from undermining its green transition. The UK is likely to follow suit. Market rumours are that our FTA talks may stumble on this. We are globally the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), behind China and the US. Our negotiators point out that India’s per capita emission of 1.8 tons is way below the world average of 4.2 tons, but the world reminds us that we count among the highest emitters in ‘emission per dollar of GDP’. The global average emission per dollar of GDP is 0.45 kg; the US/UK/EU emissions are below 0.30 kg; India is at about 1 kg per dollar of our GDP. This new threat to our export competitiveness could hit our economic success story.