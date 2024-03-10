Can Dalit food ever be Satvik? Devdutt Pattanaik writes

Globally, people are more tolerant about religious food than caste food. And so can mainstream kosher food and halal food, and Jain food, but activists will mock “pure” vegetarian Brahmin food on grounds that this is presented as superior food and so is inherently discriminatory. It is only now, through books of self-expression, that we are learning about Dalit food. We learn how coarse grain was the only grain available to make bread. To make the food edible, a lot of salt, onion and chillies were added, due to lack of access to other spices. Seeds that would otherwise be thrown, like watermelon seeds, were used to make the food edible and tasty. Sugar was not easily available, therefore, molasses were used. Dried meat of pork and beef was kept for the rainy day.