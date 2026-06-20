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Can EU derisk its Beijing bet?

Can EU derisk its Beijing bet?

China’s objectives towards the EU, enunciated in a Communist Party leader’s 1977 editorial in the party mouthpiece People’s Daily, are mostly fulfilled.
Srikanth Kondapalli
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:21 IST
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