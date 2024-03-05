Can Grasim challenge Asian Paints’ market domination?

Grasim Industries Ltd., a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is gearing up for a major disruption in the Indian paint industry with the launch of its Birla Opus brand. The company has set an audacious target of achieving Rs 10,000 crore in revenue within three years of full-scale operations, aiming for around 5-6 per cent revenue market share in its first full year, FY2026.

The question is: Can Grasim's entry shake the stronghold of Asian Paints, the industry leader with over half of the market share?

Grasim is adopting an expansive approach, planning a wide-scale launch in North and South India, specifically targeting markets in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in the initial phase. The company plans to cover 100,000 towns by July, making it the fastest and widest pan-India launch by any paint brand.