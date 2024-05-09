Can India become a green superpower? 

India must convince markets of its high potential in renewable energy and the higher rates of return on energy infrastructure investments. There are policies and regulations that can help convince markets about India’s commitment to renewable energy: the Energy Conservation Act, 2022, that regulates energy consumption in buildings, industries, appliances, and equipment and includes carbon trading, an energy conservation code for residential and commercial buildings, and standards for vessels and vehicles; the National Tariff Policy (2006), which promotes renewable energy technologies; and the TDIP policy released in 2017 to promote research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) in the renewable energy sector. India has Solar park schemes in place to encourage solar power generation. Reforms in industrial policies, including waiving inter-state power transmission charges for 25 years and providing priority connectivity to electric grids for green hydrogen and ammonia producers, are also necessary to attract renewable energy investments.