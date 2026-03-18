Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Can India break free from the low income trap?

Can India break free from the low income trap?

Reaching the upper middle-income status depends on sustaining high growth despite global and domestic headwinds.
T K Jayaraman
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:24 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaCPIGDPOpinionCommentincome

Follow us on :

Follow Us