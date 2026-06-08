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Can India build on its blue-collar moment?

Can India build on its blue-collar moment?

A global race for skilled labour places India in demand, but it must also prevent excessive outmigration.
Sonakshi Garg
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 01:09 IST
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