Can India build on its blue-collar moment?

<p>Across advanced economies, the slow, penetrative use of Artificial Intelligence, ageing populations, shrinking workforces, and collapsing birth rates are restructuring labour markets. One can see labour shortages not primarily in finance, consulting, or software, but in occupations that require physical presence for utility sectors. Electricians, welders, plumbers, construction workers, machine operators, technicians, caregivers, and logistics workers have become some of the most sought-after employees in the global economy. The consequences of this shift are only beginning to be understood. For India, they could be profound.</p><p>One has observed Indian parents invest their savings in their child’s educational prowess while governments take pride in statistics that showcase their population’s professional qualifications. Degrees are viewed as the key to national development, while blue-collar employment was or has been considered a fallback rather than a preferred choice. This hierarchy of work, that generations were raised to believe in, is presently being rearranged. Electricians, caregivers, construction workers, and plumbers are attracting high wages because their skills are considered indispensable. This shift in labour demand shall lead to a transformation in the global flow of workers.</p>.<p>For India, a nation characterised by its young population and reservoir of trade skills, the question is not if the labour demand evolution creates an opportunity but is rather whether the nation capitalises on its potential, before it is claimed by someone else.</p><p>Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann remarked that population ageing is set to cause significant fiscal pressures and labour shortages. Over the past decade, four in ten OECD countries have experienced a shrinking working-age population. It is estimated that if current trends continue, the average regional labour market shortages will increase by close to 9% in the next 20 years. Similar figures are emerging in labour markets across the developed world, with alarming consequences.</p><p>Australia is anticipated to need 2 million workers in engineering trades by 2050 to meet its net-zero targets. The nation is already facing a deficit in meeting even half of this requirement. In Canada, small firms reportedly lost $38 billion in opportunities in 2022 due to a labour shortage. In the UK, over one-third of construction workers will retire by 2035, requiring the recruitment of roughly 239,000 additional workers between 2025 and 2029.</p><p>Germany has declared that as of January 2026, 30% of construction firms have vacancies. While the pinch in availability is felt in both white- and blue-collar labour, physical trades are bearing the brunt of it. Hence, a pattern of scarcity is observable throughout the developed world.</p><p>All this while, analysts believed that AI would make manual labour obsolete. However, labour patterns indicate that skilled trades are underdogs and AI-proofed. Global markets have started to reflect a ‘white-collar recession’.</p><p>In the United States alone, 248,000 white-collar jobs have been slashed since the middle of 2024, a 17-month decline, not witnessed since the 2008 slowdown. In contrast, blue-collar industries have held a steady employment rate, and wages in construction and manufacturing have grown 23.5% and 20.1%, respectively, since the pandemic.</p><p>India may hold a unique position in the intersection of global demand and domestic supply. While economies cede working populations, India’s median age sits at only 28.4, which is more than a decade below both China and Japan.</p><p>The nation’s dependency ratio stands at a satisfactory 45%, and the demographic dividend, opened from 2005, is calculated to remain open till the 2050s. Forecasts predict 85.2 million jobs will be unfilled by 2030; India is recognised as the only economy maintaining a talent surplus that addresses the vacancies. This surplus is already travelling around the world, with over 1.6 million Indian blue-collar workers employed across 14 countries between January 2020 and June 2025.</p><p>India’s workforce is moving to quench global needs. However, an integral question is surfacing – ‘In the attempt to fill the shortages of other nations, is the country unknowingly creating a labour deficiency of its own’?</p><p>A paradox unfolds</p><p>India is also slowly starting to face the layered challenge of graduate unemployment and the outflow of its skilled labour. Studies show that out of the 90 million jobs the Indian economy will generate by 2030, 70% will be tagged as blue-collar occupations. Infrastructure jobs already rose by 62% between 2022 and 2023.</p>.India’s labour question is now a supply chain question.<p>Yet, graduate unemployment persists at 11.2%, which is three times higher than the national average. Even though ‘less than tenth’ is the preferred qualification in recent job postings, degree holders strive for white-collar positions, which the economy is unable to offer. At the core of this misalignment sits the stigma associated with blue-collar work, which is widely perceived as a backup rather than a preference. This reluctance depletes the domestic workforce required to meet India’s infrastructural ambitions.</p><p>Simultaneously, those workers who possess the demanded skills are increasingly looking outside the country because of higher wages and job protection. Migration to Gulf nations has spiked since the 1970s, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone tallying 3.4 million Indian workers and Saudi Arabia hosting 2.59 million Indian employees.</p><p>The nation is not short on workers. Demography has dealt India a hand of aces – a young population, with the drive to sharpen its skills.</p><p>What it is short on is the will to treat trade skills as first-choice careers and the institutional safeguards and incentives to ensure that an excessive export of blue-collar workers does not occur to the detriment of the national economy. India must realise now that modern economies, even with all their sophistication and automation, still require hands who know how to build them.</p><p>(Deepanshu is Dean and Professor of Economics, O P Jindal Global<br>University. He is a visiting professor at the LSE, and a research fellow at the University of Oxford; Sonakshi studies Law and is a research analyst with the Centre for New Economics Studies)</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>