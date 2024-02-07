Can India overtake the US economy?

India will also benefit from the largest consumer boom in the world, with the rise of the middle class. India’s middle class is expected to nearly double to 60% of its population by 2050 and become the largest in the world. Global consumer demand will no longer be just concentrated in Europe and the US, where the middle class has matured, and it has less demand. New households entering the middle class in India are a lot more dynamic and buy a lot more consumer durables. The rapid expansion in housing and shopping malls are all signs of a rapidly growing middle class. The demand for consumer durables -- cars, motorcycles, televisions, air conditioners, mobile phones, and refrigerators -- will continue to increase in the future. India will emerge with a middle class much larger than in the US today.