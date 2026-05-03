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Can India translate growth into global influence?

Can India translate growth into global influence?

Consider India’s role in the Quad, or its emerging position as a critical node in semiconductor supply chain diversification. These are not the achievements of a mere market.
Poorva Paksha
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:52 IST
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:52 IST
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