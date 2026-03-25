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Can Iranian women take back their fundamental rights now?

Can Iranian women take back their fundamental rights now?

Their struggle now faces a grave setback, with fears that any succession under Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei would merely continue a grim continuum of oppression.
Shuchi Srivastava
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 21:05 IST
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 21:05 IST
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