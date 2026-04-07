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Can laws lift India’s elder care?

The legislation requires government employees, private sector workers and public representatives to provide financial support and care for their elderly parents.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 22:50 IST
Opinionelderly careIn Perspective

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