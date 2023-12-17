Can newer services help create more jobs, prosperity for India?

So, what should India do in the days to come? While concentrating on increasing the manufacturing base might be the popular thing to recommend and do, and of course, cannot be ignored, services need adequate attention as well. Take the case of the recent success story of global capability centres (GCCs) or offshore units of MNCs that operate out of India. India has got around 1,600 such centres and they employ close to 1.4 million individuals. Data from the India Brand Equity Foundation, a trust established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, suggests that two new GCCs are created every week. It is expected that by 2026, India will have 2,000 GCC employing 2 million individuals. Of course, this will be direct employment. A lot of indirect employment will be created around this, everyone from domestic helps to drivers to security guards to cooks and more, will be required.