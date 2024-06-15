Can Roman ingenuity solve Bengaluru’s water crisis?

“I am not here to shoot down ideas that benefit the city. However I think there are far more practical problems we need to prioritise. My vision is for the city’s civic authorities to work in tandem, rather than at cross-purposes. Take Ulsoor Lake, for example. The land is owned by BBMP and the Army, no one knows who owns the sewage discharged into the lake, and the BWSSB is responsible for the sewage treatment plant: the outcomes are bound to be chaotic. If, on the other hand, we had one nodal agency with overall responsibility, we could deal with the problem far more effectively. We need qualified hydro-geologists on BWSSB rolls, they would be able to tackle the problems unique to urban lakes, as opposed to the existing engineers who are competent at agricultural lakes but lack the domain knowledge to deal with urban issues.”