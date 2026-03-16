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Can SIR decide poll outcomes? West Bengal will prove best test case

Can SIR decide poll outcomes? West Bengal will prove best test case

The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls has generated maximum controversy in West Bengal, with it emerging as the biggest talking point ahead of the Assembly elections
Sumali Moitra
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:48 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:48 IST
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