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Can the CPI(M) turn its electoral rout into an opportunity?

Can the CPI(M) turn its electoral rout into an opportunity?

In the 2026 election, the Pinarayi factor seems to have worked against the CPI(M), which suffered a rout.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:45 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:45 IST
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