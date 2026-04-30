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Can the State decide when a woman must give birth?

Can the State decide when a woman must give birth?

By affirming women’s bodily autonomy, the Supreme Court sets the tone for clearer laws on later-term abortions
MANDAR PRAKHAR
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:42 IST
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:42 IST
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