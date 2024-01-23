Capturing elephants is no solution

Is rogue elephant even an actual term? Who are they, and why are they termed rogues? Is it their doing? Over the past few years, human-elephant interactions have increased exponentially. There are many reasons, such as habitat fragmentation. Large tracts of the animals’ migratory routes today are agricultural farms/roads, etc. Habitat degradation: grasslands, popularly termed wastelands in India, are being destroyed; invasive species are overtaking forests; changing weather patterns (lack of water); and a few ill-planned compensatory afforestation projects are a few reasons, among many others. Studies have repeatedly spoken of human-dominated landscapes as prime elephant habitats and not merely marginal areas that elephants use without other options. It’s no surprise that elephants move through connected forests, crossing agroforests, plantations, crop fields, etc., for food, mates and friends. Here, they come in contact with humans, sometimes leading to crop loss and damage to property. Other times, not deliberately or intentionally, but “accidentally”, to human deaths. These elephants ‘entering habitats’ are termed rogues.